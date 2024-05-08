Lahore CCPO chairs performance review meeting of Iqbal Town, Sadr divisions

Lahore - Lahore CCPO Bilal Saddique Kamyana presided over performance review meeting of Iqbal Town and Sadr divisions, on Tuesday, at the Capital City Police Headquarters. The meeting reviewed various professional matters, including the performance, law and order, crime control, and public service delivery of both divisions. The CCPO expressed satisfaction over the arrest of Jordan gang members and narcotics suppliers by the Organised Crime Unit (OCU) and commended officers for successful crackdown. Bilal Saddique Kamyana reiterated the resolve to eradicate drug trafficking and directed to apprehend criminals, including thieves, dacoits, drug dealers, and proclaimed offenders and further directed to enforce strict measures against criminals. The CCPO instructed supervisory officers to improve performance through hard work, dedication, and commitment to public service. He emphasised that police employment is not just a job but a lifestyle based on public service. He directed ASPs to prioritise the protection of life and property of the public above all else and urged them to play their role in providing justice to the oppressed to enhance public trust in the police department. DIG (Investigations) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Raza, SSP (Investigations) Anoosh Masood Chaudhry, Divisional SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs, and Inspectors (Investigations) from Iqbal Town and Sadr divisions attended the meeting.