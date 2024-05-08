Wednesday, May 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Larkana records 44.5 degree celsius temperature

APP
May 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

LARKANA   -   Larkana city and its surroundings remained in the grip of severe heat on Tuesday, forcing majority of people behind the doors. The Met Office said Larkana recorded maximum temperature 44.5 degree celsius. The city is currently experiencing the hottest days of the summer. The severe heat has affected the daily business and the prices of ice and cold drinks have soared tremendously. The weather severity has increased incidents of sun-stroke and sunburn which forced them to rush to public and private hospitals for treatment. The doctors have advised people to drink more water and cover their heads while in the sun.

Met office forecasts increase in temperature in Sindh

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted hot and dry weather in most parts of the Sindh province  during the next 24 hours. Moreover, the day temperatures are likely to increase gradually. Mainly, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province.

Netanyahu rejects Gaza cease-fire offer, says ‘very far’ from Israel’s demands

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024