May 9 rioters will have to be punished as per law: DG ISPR

Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry says for rioters only one way forward is to apologise and take part in constructive politics Plot to kill Chinese engineers in Bisham hatched in Afghanistan Four key culprits arrested by law enforcement agencies Indian govt involved in international crimes.

ISLAMABAD - Director General of the Inter-Service Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry on Tuesday said that Pakistan Army is committed to completely dismantle all terrorist groups.

Addressing a news conference in Rawalpindi, he disclosed that plot to kill Chinese engineers in Besham was hatched in neighboring Afghanistan. He said suicide bomber was Afghan national and vehicle used in attack was also prepared in Afghanistan.

Major General Sharif said, “A sad incident took place on March 26 in Bisham where a suicide bomber targeted a car of the Chinese engineers working on the Dasu Dam, as a result of which five Chinese citizens and a Pakistani got killed.”

This suicide bomb attack, he added, was also linked to Afghanistan as its planning was made there. Both the terrorists and their facilitators were controlled from Afghanistan, while the suicide bomber was also an Afghan national. He said the Pakistan Army strongly condemned “this ugly game of terrorism” and was “taking all necessary actions to bring its facilitators to justice”.

The DG ISPR said that in the war on terrorism, Pakistani soldiers, workers and personnel of law enforcement agencies were martyred in huge numbers. “Everyone knows that Pakistan tried its best for peace in the region and especially in Afghanistan. Pakistan’s role has been the most vital for peace in the region. Pakistan has been hosting Afghan refugees for a long time and has helped the Afghan refugees more than other country, which the world has also recognised,” he underlined.

He said four other key culprits have been arrested by the law enforcement agencies. The DG ISPR said that there are twenty-nine thousand Chinese nationals in Pakistan. Of these, twenty-five hundred Chinese are engaged with CPEC-related projects and five thousand and five hundred others are working on other development projects.

Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said ensuring security of all Chinese nationals is government’s top priority and all possible steps are being taken in this regard.

The DG ISPR said the attack on Chinese engineers was aimed at sabotaging Pakistan-China friendship and hurt the CPEC project. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said security forces conducted over thirteen thousand intelligence based operations against terrorists and their facilitators. He said that about one hundred operations are being carried out on daily basis.

Major General Sharif said despite all the efforts by Pakistan and despite pointing it out to the Afghan interim government on the state level, “the TTP (Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan) terrorists are continuously committing acts of terrorism in Pakistan”. Pakistan, he said, had provided concrete evidence but no action from the Afghan authorities could have been seen as yet. There was evidence that the recent terrorism in Pakistan had its links to terror hideouts in Afghanistan.

He reiterated that Pakistan had always helped Afghanistan and reminded the interim government in Kabul that one of its pledges made to Pakistan by was not to let the Afghan soil be used for any terror acts against the latter.

The DG ISPR said that there was credible evidence that the TTP terrorists were still using the Afghan soil for launch attacks into Pakistan. In that regard, he mentioned, the Foreign Office had registered 12 protests.

The Army Chief had taken a clear stance that Pakistan had reservations on the hideouts of banned outfits in Afghanistan, he added. “Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to eradicate terror networks and provide protection to its citizens at all costs,” the ISRP DG said.

He said that the Armed Forces of Pakistan would go to any extent to suppress the terrorists and their patrons and facilitators as it was their mission to establish peace in the country. The DG ISPR said that the terrorists and their enablers were busy in attempting to deteriorate the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

“In January 2024, BLA (Balochistan Liberation Army) terrorists attacked Mach Frontier Corps camp, which the security forces thwarted with bravery. In this attack, four soldiers, including two policemen embraced martyrdom while 24 terrorists were killed,” he mentioned.

On March 16, he said, a North Waziristan checkpost was attacked, and in the ensuing exchange of fire, seven soldiers, including Lieutenant Colonel Kashif and Captain Ahmed, embraced martyrdom while six terrorists were killed.

He said Pakistan, in response, carried out counter-attacks in Afghanistan’s border areas and targeted safe havens of terrorists, in which eight terrorists were killed, who were involved in numerous terror acts in the country. He said on March 25, another soldier was martyred in a terror attack in Turbat while four terrorists were eliminated. The DG ISPR said a terrorist named Habibullah son of Khan Mohammad, who was captured in an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Pishin district on April 23, admitted to committing terror acts in Pakistan.

So far in the year 2024, he said, the security forces had collectively conducted 13,135 small and major intelligence-based operations against terrorists and their facilitators, killing 249 terrorists and arresting 396.

“The Pakistan Army, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement forces are carrying out more than 100 operations on a daily basis against terrorists.” During the operations in the ongoing year, he said, two officers and 60 soldiers of the Pakistani forces had embraced martyrdom.

The DG ISPR spoke about the drive to repatriate illegal Afghans to their own country. “The decision to send back foreign citizens residing in Pakistan illegally was made by the Government of Pakistan in the larger national interest,” he added.

“There was added burden on the country’s economy, while the law and order situation in the country was also deteriorating. In no country in the world, illegal immigrants are allowed to roam freely. So far, 563,639 illegal Afghan citizens have returned to their country, yet hundreds of thousands are still living in Pakistan.”

As regards India, he said that the country’s top civil and army leadership was well aware of multiple threats from the neighbour on the eastern border, where plans were underway to divert attention from its internal violence as usual.

“In the current year, there have been multiple violations of ceasefire by India on a small scale, which include 120 incidents of speculative fire, 15 airspace violations and 59 technical air violations,” he said.

“The Indian army is targeting innocent citizens in Azad Jammu and Kashmir on the Line of Control (LoC) but the Pakistan Army has given a befitting response and will keep on doing so. We are ready to defend our sovereignty at all times and at all costs.”

He said the Indian army was also targeting innocent citizens in the Indian-held Kashmir.

“The Pakistan Army has given a befitting response to the Indian aggression on the LoC and will keep on doing so,” DG ISPR Sharif said. Pakistan was always ready to defend its sovereignty, he reaffirmed.

Major General Sharif said the world was seeing the Indian army targeting innocent civilians in Kashmir. It had tried to silence the Kashmiris’ democratic voice through oppression.

He said when the Indian Supreme Court announced the “pre-written” verdict last year maintaining Article 370, it proved that India was “openly violating” the United Nations resolutions.

The DG ISPR said that the Indian government was involved in international crimes which included the targeted killing of Indian-origin Sikhs.

“The Indian agencies have also killed Pakistani citizens Shahid Latif and Muhammad Riaz on the directives of the Indian government,” he said, adding that there was credible evidence of communication between Indian agents and the killings on the Pakistani soil.

He stated that the Foreign Office had also given a press briefing in that regard.

Major General Sharif said that Pakistan had emerged as an effective voice on the global stage among several Muslim countries for the Gazans. In a meeting with the Palestinian ambassador, the Army Chief had called for an immediate ceasefire and vowed to continue speaking on the issue, he added.

He said that the Army Chief had declared that the Palestinian people had the full diplomatic, moral and political support of the Pakistani people. “We will continue speaking up for viable solutions to the Palestinian issue and their land,” he said.

Referring to the situation on the eastern border, the DG ISPR said Pakistan’s civil and military leadership is fully cognizant of the planning being made in India to divert attention from its internal anarchy.

Alluding to the Indian ceasefire violations, the DG ISPR said Pakistan Army has responded in a befitting manner and it will continue to do so in future.

He said Pakistan stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to them for their right to self-determination.

He said India is also involved in extra territorial killings of Sikhs. He said there are also evidence of the involvement of India in assassination of people inside Pakistan. The DG ISPR also mentioned the attempts made by a particular party to sabotage Pakistan’s deal with the IMF.

Responding to a question, the ISPR Chief said the constitution of Pakistan clearly states that Pakistan’s integrity, security and defence cannot be undermined in the name of freedom of expression.

Replying to another question, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry made it clear that the armed forces had nothing to do with the recent elections, except to provide a secure environment for polling.

Regarding armed forces’ role in SIFC, Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said they are only facilitating efforts for the uplift of country’s economy.

Replying to a question regarding misuse of Afghan Transit Trade, the Major General said Pakistan does not use trade as leverage for political mileage.

Regarding Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said Saudi Arabia is taking keen interest in helping Pakistan’s economy and it is unfortunate that some political elements do not hesitate in harming Islamabad’s relations with friendly countries.

The DG ISPR said Pak army is a national army and has a constitutional relationship with every government in power. He said all political parties are important for us, however, if any group tries to create rift between the people and the Army, there can be no dialogue and for such group of rioters, the only one way forward is to apologise and take part in constructive politics.

“The issue of May 9 riots is not limited to the Pakistan Army but [in fact] concerns the whole nation,” the military’s spokesperson said while addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

Noting that the public was a witness to the May 9 incident the spokesperson lamented how some people were “brainwashed” against the armed forces and said: “We saw how some political leaders gave selected targets [to the mob]”.

“We saw that only military installations were attacked within a span of few hours [and] you saw the public outrage when evidence for this came to limelight.

“The lies and deceit cannot continue [...] the people accused of being involved in May 9 riots need to be punished,” said the chief military spokesperson.