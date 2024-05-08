New canal project to help solve water issues of Karachiites, says Mayor

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the good news for the people of Karachi is that in order to solve the water problems of the citizens, a project worth Rs12 billion of laying of a new canal and rehabilitation of existing canal has been made that will be completed in 12 months time. He said this while addressing a press conference at the head office of Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation on Tuesday.

He said that with the completion of the project, 200 million gallons of water per day can be provided to Karachi from Hub Dam, which will benefit the residents of district West, Central, Kemari, Lyari and other areas of Karachi.

On this occasion, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of PPP in the City Council Dil Muhammad, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Juman Darwan and Other elected representatives and officers were also present.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also Chairman Water and Sewerage Corporation said that with the support of President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the Water and Sewerage Board approved bringing additional water inside the city of Karachi. We get 100 million gallons of water from Hub dam whereas 50 to 55 hundred million gallons of Karachi can be reached due to system failure. We are putting a new canal on the hub dam after which another fifteen hundred million gallons of water will reach the city from this new canal and the old canal. The new canal will be built at a cost of 9.8 billion.

An estimate of Rs 12 billion has been earmarked for new canal and restoration of existing canal. Today we have had a meeting and tomorrow we will send a letter to the Chief Minister of Sindh. He said that like the Sindh government has supported the Jayala Mayor and the KMC under him, he hope that this project will also be approved on an emergency basis.

Mayor Karachi said that projects have been made costing 12 to 13 billion rupees for sewage drainage in different areas of the city. The work will be started as soon as the approval is received. The Murghi Khana bridge will be widened further and the carpeting will be done by the KMC on this Bridge, while the Clifton Bridge has been restored on an emergency basis. He said that the Sindh Chief Minister also held a meeting on the Lyari Expressway yesterday. We say that heavy traffic should be allowed on Lyari Expressway so that heavy traffic reaches its destination by covering a distance of 13 km instead of 32 and also saves fuel. He said that Malir Expressway will also be completed by next July, In this way, two expressways will be available for heavy traffic in the city, which will improve the flow of traffic in the inner city. He said that every year we spend crores of rupees on cleaning the drains but due to plastic bags there is an obstacle in the drains and sewage system, go to the pumping station of the water board and see the bags. Plastic bags have been banned in Islamabad, he added.

He said that he has requested the Chief Minister of Sindh to legislate on banning plastic bags, Insha Allah, this law will be approved in the Sindh Assembly soon.