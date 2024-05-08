PAF down Wapda to lift 1st Inter-Department Tennis Trophy

LAHORE - Pakistan Air Force (PAF) defeated Wapda 2-0 in the final to win the 1st Inter-Department Tennis Trophy at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex on Tuesday. The PAF team showcased remarkable skills and determination to hand over formidable WAPDA their first defeat in the final of any national tennis tournament in 42 years. PAF’s Yousaf Khalil emerged victorious in the first singles match, overpowering Muhammad Abid of WAPDA with a score of 6-2, 6-4. The momentum continued for PAF as Muhammad Shoaib stunned seasoned Aqeel Khan in a thriller that lasted for one hour and 36 minutes. Shoaib earned a hard-fought victory in the epic battle, clinching the title for his department with a score of 7-5, 6-4. In the last round matches, SNGPL emerged victorious against Pakistan Navy. Ahmed Babar of SNGPL defeated Faizan Khan of Navy by 6-2, 6-3 while SNGPL’s Saqib Hayat beat Asad Zaman of Navy. The event concluded with the distribution of prizes and medals. A total of Rs 300,000 was distributed amongst the winners, runners-up, and third position-holders. PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and Senator Salim Saifullah Khan attended the closing ceremony besides witnessing the matches. Aisam commended the exceptional talent on display and expressed his vision to expand the tournament in future by also including players from all PTF units. Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, Patron of PTF, hailed the success of the inaugural event and congratulated all participating departments, especially PAF, for their historic victory.