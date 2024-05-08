Pakistan announce squad for Engro Central Asian Volleyball League

LAHORE - Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) on Tuesday announced its 14-member squad for the Engro Central Asian Volleyball League, scheduled to take place from May 11 to 17 at Liaquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. According to PVF Chairman Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, after rigorous training sessions and thorough evaluation, head coach Ruben Wolochin from Argentina has selected a talented and dedicated group of players to compete in the prestigious event. The team is ready to showcase their skills and sportsmanship in the League, which will feature teams from six Central Asian countries including Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Sri Lanka, Turkmenistan, Afghanistan and hosts Pakistan. “The League promises to be a thrilling competition, bringing together top teams from the region to compete for glory and recognition,” said Ch Yaqoob, adding that fans and supporters are invited to come and cheer for all the participating teams as they strive for victory in this prestigious tournament. Murad Jehan will lead green shirts in the League while M Kasheef Naveed appointed as vice captain while team members are Waleed Khan, Murad Khan, Aimal Khan, Usman Faryad Ali, Fakhar Ud Din, Afaq Khan, Abdul Zaheer, Musawer Khan, M Hamad, Ali Haider, Nasir Ali and M Yaseen.