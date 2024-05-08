Pakistan to propose setting up of JWG on security of CPEC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan will propose establishment of the Joint Working Group (JWG) on security of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), while Main Line-1 (ML-1) will be on the top agenda items in the next Joint Coordination Committee meeting.

Pakistan has proposed the increase of joint working groups on CPEC from the existing 5 to 11, as Federal Minister for Planning, Ahsan Iqbal has flown on three days preparatory visit, on upcoming trip of the Prime Minister Shahbaz and 13th JCC, to China on Tuesday.

Pakistan and China are both serious regarding the second phase of CPEC, which they are likely to kick-off during the next JCC, official source told The Nation.

Security of the Chinese working in Pakistan, and ML-I are top of the agenda items, the source said.

Regarding security a new joint working group has been proposed which will enable the transfer of surveillance and technical support from China, it said.

Similarly, ML-I is also on the top of the agenda items and positive response from China will be consider a positive gesture for the Chinese interest in phase-II of the CPEC.

China was insisting the approval of re-modified PC-I of the ML-I, and the government of Pakistan has decided to approve it from the relevant forums.

A meeting of the Central Development Working Party has been convened today (Wednesday) to consider remodified PC-1 worth Rs1,923,264.864 million for upgradation of Pakistan Railway’s existing Main Line-1 (ML-1) and establishment of Dry Port near Havelian.

Pakistan has proposed May 23 for holding CPEC JCC meeting, however, Chinese response on the date is being awaited, the source informed.

A long term phase of CPEC 2025-2030 will be discussed during the next JCC.

The source said that Kohala Power Project, Azad Pattan, Gwadar Power Plant, Karachi Circular Railway (KCR), and re-alignment of Thakot-Raikot Section of KKH (241KM) will also be on the agenda of the meeting.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, co-chaired a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan.

The discussions focused on further strengthening collaboration on projects related to energy, infrastructure, industry, food security, agriculture, and transportation within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ahsan Iqbal emphasised the importance of deepening the longstanding friendship between the leadership of China and Pakistan. He expressed the government’s firm commitment to expediting the implementation of CPEC and stated that the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister to CPEC projects would usher in a new era of cooperation in all sectors. He highlighted the significant international interest generated by the Prime Minister’s visit.

The minister also discussed the upcoming South Asian Games 2025, underlining the importance of comprehensive training programmes for Pakistani athletes. He expressed a desire to collaborate with China by inviting Chinese coaches and trainers to support Pakistani athletes in their preparations.

Both sides, Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Ambassador Jiang Zaidong, reaffirmed their commitment to the swift and successful implementation of CPEC Phase-II.