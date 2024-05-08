Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Pakistan Ulema Council to observe May 10 as 'Youm-e-Istehkam Pakistan'

Web Desk
10:47 PM | May 08, 2024
National

Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi said that May 10 would be observed as "Youm-e-Istehkam Pakistan".

He underscored the significance of this decision in enhancing Pakistan's reputation, especially in light of the troubling events of May 9.


Expressing dismay over the delay in court proceedings, Ashrafi stressed the importance of justice prevailing and urged for accountability for those liable.

He called for a thorough investigation into the troublemakers behind the unrest and advocated for unity among political parties to ensure stability.

Ashrafi also questioned the judiciary's approach and highlighted Pakistan's progress in attracting investment from friendly nations. 

