Pegula unsure about French Open participation

Agencies
May 08, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

PARIS  -   World number five Jessica Pegula said she is feeling better after shaking off an injury that derailed her claycourt season but the American is unsure if she will play at the French Open, which starts on May 26.

The 30-year-old was one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour last season, winning the Montreal title in the build-up to the U.S. Open, but has struggled this season due to illness and injuries. Having withdrawn from Stuttgart and Madrid, Pegula confirmed she was also skipping Rome this week and said she may have to miss the year’s second Grand Slam at Roland Garros (RG).

“Hi guys - quick update - will miss Rome and possibly RG. I actually feel really good but have to work back into training at a snail’s pace,” Pegula said on Instagram. She did not specify what the latest injury was. Pegula, who also missed tournaments in the Middle East in February due to a neck issue, last competed in the Billie Jean King Cup in April.

Agencies

