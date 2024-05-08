Wednesday, May 08, 2024
PM reiterates commitment to complete trade, connectivity projects with Uzbekistan

Web Desk
6:23 PM | May 08, 2024
National

 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reiterated that Pakistan was committed to working with Uzbekistan to speed up and complete all bilateral trade and connectivity projects.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, who is currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan, reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to provide access to Uzbekistan to Pakistani Ports, a PM Office press release said.

He also emphasized the importance of the Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project and Pakistan’s commitment to its early completion.

The two sides discussed enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Uzbekistan in trade and economy, security and defense, connectivity and people-to-people contacts. The importance of peace and development in Afghanistan for regional connectivity was also discussed.

Congratulating the prime minister on his re-election, the Uzbek foreign minister also conveyed the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev for Prime Minister Shehbaz to undertake an official visit to Uzbekistan at his earliest convenience.

CM Maryam, Turkmenistan envoy agree to boost trade ties

The prime minister expressed his gratitude to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and said that he was looking forward to meeting him. 

