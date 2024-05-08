PML-N allies exerting pressure on govt to resolve NA committees’ issue

ISLAMABAD - The allies of ruling party (PML-N) in the National Assembly have started exerting pressure on the government to resolve the pending matter of chairmanships of standing committees in the upcoming lower house session. The upcoming session of the National Assembly is likely to be summoned by the mid of May. The political parties from both sides of aisle had held a meeting under the chairmanship of Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq. The meeting was also participated by parliamentary opposition parties but could not reach on any consensus. When contacted, PTI’s Speaker Asad Qaiser said that they would discuss the matter with the Speaker National Assembly. The standing committees should now be formed as three months have passed. “All the bills passed or introduced in the National Assembly are discussed in the standing committees but the same have not been formed so far,” he said. Sources said the lawmakers from treasury also held a meeting with Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in Islamabad and discussed the formation of standing committees. The matter of parliamentary bodies will jointly be discussed again in the next week. Earlier, those who met the Speaker included Syed Naveed Qamar, Shazia Marri, Malik Aamir Dogar, Mujahid Khan, Aijaz Jakhrani, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Gul Asfar Khan, Noor Alam Khan, Zain Hussain Qureshi, Aminul Haq, Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hafeez Uddin and Moin Aamir.