PML-N govt imported over $231m worth wheat in March, April

ISLAMABAD - The import of wheat continued during the PML(N) led coalition government as 778,000 metric tons worth $231.32 million was imported during the first two months of the incumbent regime.

According the official data, available with The Nation, reveals that for the first two consecutive months of March and April 2024 of the incumbent government wheat import had continued in the country. Wheat was even imported in the country during the wheat harvesting months, the data further reveals. In the first two months of the current government, around 778,000 metric tons of wheat were imported with the total cost of $231.32 million (approximately Rs 64 billion). In March 2024, 691,136 metric tons of wheat worth $204.80 million (approximately Rs 57.19 billion) were imported.

Again, in April 2024, Pakistan imported 86,800 metric tons of wheat, worth $ 26.52 million (approximately Rs 7 billion). A total of 3,557,157.13 metric tons of wheat had imported during the first ten months (July-April) of the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24, worth $1.013 billion (approximately Rs 283 billion), the data reveals. Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer has confirmed the import of insect-infected wheat and constituted a high-level inquiry committee to probe the matter. Interestingly, over 22 percent of the imported wheat had landed in the country during the tenure of the incumbent government.