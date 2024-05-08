Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Police break up anti-Israel demos in Amsterdam, Berlin

Police break up anti-Israel demos in Amsterdam, Berlin
Agencies
May 08, 2024
Amsterdam   -   Police on Tuesday broke up pro-Palestinian demonstrations at universities in Amsterdam and Berlin, which were inspired by similar demonstrations on campuses around the world.

At the University of Amsterdam, images on public broadcaster NOS showed police baton-charging protesters and smashing up tents at around 4:00 am (0200 GMT), after they refused to leave the campus. “The demonstration took on a violent nature because later in the evening massive stones were removed from the ground,” police said in a statement. Violence briefly erupted on Monday evening when a small group of counter-protesters wielding flares stormed the main protest. Demonstrators blocked off some roads to the university, after which police broke up the protest to enable access by emergency services. Some students hurled stones and fireworks at the officers when they broke up the demo, said police, and more than 120 were arrested. On Tuesday morning, police began releasing some of those arrested but dozens were still in custody.

 The protesters have urged the university to break ties with Israel because of its military offensive in Gaza. The war in the Gaza Strip was sparked by an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel by the Palestinian group , which resulted in the deaths of more than 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of Israeli official figures.

Agencies

