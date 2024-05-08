PTI calls for judicial probe into May 9 riots

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Raoof Hasan on Tuesday termed the presser of military spokesperson full of contradictions and devoid of logic.

Hours after the news conference of Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry related to involvement of PTI in May 9 riots, Raoof speaking to media said, “it reflected a mind full of contradictions because at the end of it all I couldn’t understand anything.” He reiterated his party’s demand of a judicial commission to bring May 9 incidents’ planners and perpetrators to book. All the stolen evidences including CCTV footages should be presented before the commission so as to bring the orchestrators, perpetrators and facilitators of “May 9 false-flag operation” to justice, the central information secretary said while addressing a press conference along with PTI senior lawyers Intazar Hussain Panjutha and Naeem Haider Panjutha.

The May 9 violence was a well-planned conspiracy aimed at dismantling PTI that has been clearly rejected by the public in February 8 general elections because “you cannot fool all the people all the time,” he said.

Raoof asserted that the judicial commission must be constituted as PTI had been demanding since last one year but not subservient to the military so as the nation could know the truth whether PTI is a responsible for the tragic May 9 incidents or those who are accusing PTI.

He said that the judicial commission should investigate the 2014 sit-in but PTI demanded that the proposed body should extend its scope to hold a transparent probe into May 9 incidents, regime change conspiracy, alleged stolen mandate through blatant poll rigging on February 8, assassination attempt on PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, cipher conspiracy, audio/video leaks, enforced disappearances, forced divorces along with the worst political engineering in the country to dismantle the party of Imran Khan.

He demanded that all the past commission reports should be implemented in their true letter and spirit.