Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Punjab CM, Turkmenistan envoy discuss promotion of investment

Punjab CM, Turkmenistan envoy discuss promotion of investment
Web Desk
3:14 PM | May 08, 2024
Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz in Lahore today.  

Promotion of investment and trade between Punjab and Turkmenistan were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said there are vast opportunities for investment in energy, industry, livestock and agriculture sectors in Punjab province.

She added that trade can be expanded in sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and livestock.

On this occasion, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan, Atadjan Nurlyevich Movlamov expressed keen interest in boosting trade relations and promoting investment in Pakistan.

