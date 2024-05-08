Punjab health dept provided family planning campaign assets

LAHORE - DAFPAK, a leading programme dedicated to enhancing public health in Pakistan, has advanced its collaboration with Punjab’s Department of Health and Population Welfare Department (PWD) by officially handing over strategic campaign assets of its communication platform KhairKhwah, a significant step in the joint effort to improve family planning and healthcare services throughout the province.

Prominent government officials as well as influential policymakers and health experts attended the handing over ceremony held here on Tuesday.

The DAFPAK Programme, valued at £90 million and recognised as the largest donor-funded family planning initiative in Pakistan, focuses on behaviour change communication through the multi-channel, multi-category brand KhairKhwah. This initiative aims to boost demand for modern contraceptives and eliminate barriers to family planning utilisation.

The brand has played a pivotal role in breaking barriers and normalising family planning practices in Pakistan, reaching over 95 million people through television, more than 20 million through print and outdoor advertising, 36 million through social media, and 4.5 million directly through community outreach. Its alignment with national health goals and partnership with government entities affirms DAFPAK’s integral role in Pakistan’s public health landscape.

Dr Akhtar Rasheed, DAFPAK-PSSD Team Lead - Punjab, initiated the proceedings with an overview of the programme’s accomplishments and impact.

The event highlight was the official handover of KhairKhwah campaign materials to the Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Health & Nutrition Programme (IRMNCH), followed by the transfer of Behaviour Change Communication (BCC) materials to the Population Welfare Department (PWD) Punjab that reaffirmed the shared commitment between DAFPAK and the Punjab government to improve and expand family planning services across the province.

Khawaja Imran Nazir, Punjab Minister of Health, Saman Rai, the Director-General of PWD Punjab, and Dr Khalil Ahmed, Programme Director of IRMNCH, spoke on the occasion.

The health minister remarked, “This handover marks a leap forward in our collective mission for a healthier Punjab.” Adding to this, the Director-General of the Population Welfare Department said, “We are setting the stage for robust family planning services, thanks to the solid foundation laid by DAFPAK’s contributions.”

Muhammad Wasim, CEO of Palladium, concluded the event with closing remarks, acknowledging the collaborative efforts and partnership that have characterized the success of the initiative.