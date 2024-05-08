The unashamed stubbornness and cruelty of Israel is beyond comprehension. So far, all major stakeholders have been advising restraint to Benjamin Netanyahu, including the United States. In parallel, all have been fearing the worst and the worst is here. Israel has invaded Rafah, disregarding all warnings and pledges. As the invasion came too close, Hamas headed to accept the ceasefire proposal put forth by Qatar and Egypt, but Israel is not ready to enter into any such arrangement.

Rafah, the last refuge of tens of thousands of Palestinians, is now under attack. Though Israel defends itself by asking the Gazans to evacuate towards the coast, any sensible person can tell the coastal area is already populated and not livable for 100,000 people in the city of Rafah. Capturing the Rafah crossing, Israel has only made its genocidal intent clear. Saying it will invade Rafah no matter whatsoever ceasefire arrangement is put in place speaks clearly that Israel seeks to destroy, kill, and perish out of pure hate.

Pushing the population to a barren coastal region, where no food, water, shelter, or infrastructure exists, is the final stage of genocide and ethnic cleansing. The world must put a stop to this at any cost. Letting this happen amounts to complicity in the genocide. Mere warnings of consequences could not deter Israel from planning and executing the most extreme form of violence. And here we are, the Rafah invasion unfolding right before our eyes.

Each and every country should step up to not just denounce Israel verbally but also take every measure possible to stop Israel and save the population of Rafah. Pakistan should also contact its major partners and discuss what measures must be taken immediately to ensure that Israel commits to a ceasefire. The time for the United Nations Security Council to convene an emergency meeting and announce serious action is now.