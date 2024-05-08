Rupee gains 11 paisas vs dollar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Tuesday gained 11 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.11 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.23. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 280.25 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 32 paisas and closed at Rs 299.11 against the last-day closing of Rs 299.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.80, whereas an decrease of Rs 1.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 348.58 compared to the last closing of Rs 349.70. The Emirates Dirham went down by 4 paisas and closed at Rs 75.71 whereas Saudi Riyal was traded at Rs.74.15, showing decline of 3 paisas against rupee.