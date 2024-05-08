Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Russian plot to kill Zelensky foiled, says Kyiv

Agencies
May 08, 2024
Newspaper, International

KYIV  -  Ukraine announced Tuesday it had detained two Ukrainian security officials involved in a plot coordinated by Russia to assassinate senior Ukrainian officials, including President Volodymyr Zelensky. Kyiv says that the Ukrainian leader has been targeted by Russia on multiple occasions, including at the beginning of the Russian invasion in February 2022. The Security Service of Ukraine said in a statement that it had exposed a network of agents run by Russia’s Federal Security Service whose aim was to assassinate Zelensky and other senior Ukrainian political and military officials. “The network, whose activities were supervised by the FSB from Moscow, included two colonels of the State Security Department who were leaking classified information to Russia,” the SBU said.

Agencies

