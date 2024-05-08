SHC orders to remove illegal vendors, rickshaw stands from roads

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued orders to remove illegal vendors and rickshaw stands established on various roads and commercial plots in Karachi. Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, presided over a two-member bench hearing in Korangi.

During the hearing, the court heard a plea against the establishment of illegal vendors and rickshaw stands in different areas. The court was informed by the counsel that illegal activities were rampant in various localities and urged for their cessation. Despite the court’s directives, the police and deputy commissioner expressed their inability to dismantle the illegal vendors and rickshaw stands. Justice

Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi remarked that illegal vendors and rickshaw stands obstruct the roads and cause inconvenience to the public, emphasizing the need for their removal.

The government’s counsel stated that a written response from the SSP is awaited, while the reply from the deputy commissioner is pending. The court granted an extension for the submission of the deputy commissioner’s response.

Subsequently, the court issued orders to eliminate the vendors and rickshaw stands on roads, service roads, and commercial plots. The authorities were directed to complete the operation and submit a report to the court by May 28th.