South Punjab province imperative for better public service delivery: Gillani

MULTAN - Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday stressed that the establishment of South Punjab province was imperative for better public service delivery in the region.

The new province was all the more important to safeguard the food security not only for the region but the entire country as well, he added. He expressed these views during his visit to the South Punjab Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was also present on the occasion.

The Senate chairman said with the new province, institutions such as high court and Public Service Commission would be set up which would benefit the local people. Recalling ‘earlier efforts’ as the prime minister for the new province, he said he had allocated land in Multan for the construction of Chief Minister House, which was now replaced with that of the Commissioner House.

ACM Rabbani, while briefing the Senate chairman, highlighted various initiatives taken for the upgradation of the region. He said many mega projects had been completed in the region since the establishment of the Secretariat. Setting up of schools for the transgender community was one of the main initiatives.

Meanwhile, delegations from different parts of Multan called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at the local circuit house here Tuesday and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of Senate of Pakistan.

Different delegations including those representing Housing Societies, Private Schools Association besides others led by notables including Babar Shah, Habib ur Rehman Sanghera, Husnain Abbas, Dr Sattar, Fareed Khan Bangash, Imtaiz Khan, AD Khan, Malik Riaz were present at the circuit house.

They apprised the chairman Senate of their problems and sought his help to get these resolved. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on the occasion that he and his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with specific thrust on education and health and added that the Gillani family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.

He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Gilani family for the area in varied sector.