Wednesday, May 08, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

South Punjab province imperative for better public service delivery: Gillani

Senate chairman vows to continue serving masses

South Punjab province imperative for better public service delivery: Gillani
Agencies
May 08, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan, National

MULTAN  -  Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gillani on Tuesday stressed that the establishment of South Punjab province was imperative for better public service delivery in the region.

The new province was all the more important to safeguard the food security not only for the region but the entire country as well, he added. He expressed these views during his visit to the South Punjab Secretariat. Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani was also present on the occasion.

The Senate chairman said with the new province, institutions such as high court and Public Service Commission would be set up which would benefit the local people. Recalling ‘earlier efforts’ as the prime minister for the new province, he said he had allocated land in Multan for the construction of Chief Minister House, which was now replaced with that of the Commissioner House.

ACM Rabbani, while briefing the Senate chairman, highlighted various initiatives taken for the upgradation of the region. He said many mega projects had been completed in the region since the establishment of the Secretariat. Setting up of schools for the transgender community was one of the main initiatives.

Netanyahu rejects Gaza cease-fire offer, says ‘very far’ from Israel’s demands

Meanwhile, delegations from different parts of Multan called on Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani at the local circuit house here Tuesday and felicitated him on being elected as Chairman of Senate of Pakistan.

Different delegations including those representing Housing Societies, Private Schools Association besides others led by notables including Babar Shah, Habib ur Rehman Sanghera, Husnain Abbas, Dr Sattar, Fareed Khan Bangash, Imtaiz Khan, AD Khan, Malik Riaz were present at the circuit house.

They apprised the chairman Senate of their problems and sought his help to get these resolved. Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on the occasion that he and his forefathers had always served the people wholeheartedly with specific thrust on education and health and added that the Gillani family enjoyed strong political, educational and spiritual relationships with the people.

He pledged to continue to serve the masses in future too and promised to resolve problems of the people. The delegates acknowledged the matchless services rendered by the Gilani family for the area in varied sector.

Software development boom propels Pakistan as a global tech player

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1715047476.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024