Speakers call for sensitising students on blasphemy laws

Rawalpindi - Speakers at a seminar urged all the educational institutes to play their role in raising awareness among students about the blasphemy laws and their social responsibilities and stressed the need for youth to be aware of both the positive and negative aspects of new technology.

This was stated by the speakers at the seminar on Blasphemy Laws and our Social Responsibilities at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS_AAUR), here on Tuesday.

The seminar was organized by the PMAS-AAUR Directorate of Students Affairs in collaboration with Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) with an aim to create awareness among the youth in the context of blasphemy laws and their social responsibilities.

Dr. Tanvir Qasim Director Coordination, PHEC, was the chief guest while the seminar was presided by PMAS-AAUR Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Naeem.

On the occasion, Dr. Aftab Ahmad from International Islamic University Islamabad and Prof. Dr. Muhammad Hanif Director Students Affairs PMAS-AAUR also addressed the participants. Deans, Directors, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the seminar.

In their remarks, the speakers explained the harmful effects of social media on the society which are becoming a cause of great concern. They were of the view that there is dire need of strong state involvement and awareness in all sections of the society to prevent the misuse of digital platforms.

They also highlighted the importance of Islamic values and said the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a role model for the Muslims and called for collective responsibility in safeguarding religious sensitivities while promoting responsible social media usage.