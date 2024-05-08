Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi declares May 10 as stability day

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi declared May 10 as Pakistan's Stability Day after consulting various religious schools of thought.

He underscored the significance of this decision in enhancing Pakistan's reputation, especially in light of the troubling events of May 9.

Expressing dismay over the delay in court proceedings, Ashrafi stressed the importance of justice prevailing and urged for accountability for those liable.

He called for a thorough investigation into the troublemakers behind the unrest and advocated for unity among political parties to ensure stability.

Ashrafi also questioned the judiciary's approach and highlighted Pakistan's progress in attracting investment from friendly nations.