Wednesday, May 08, 2024
Three women among seven arrested in raid on drug peddlers

Web Desk
10:52 PM | May 08, 2024
National

Police claim to have busted a gang of drug peddlers by arresting its seven members including three women. 

According to DIG Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Imran Kishwar, police busted the biggest drug peddlers gang knows as ‘Jordan Gang’.  

Addressing a press conference, he said ringleader Jordan’s identity was hidden and fake, adding law enforcers faced a lot of trouble and had to work a lot to arrest him. 

His real name is Muhammad Ayub, but he would use Jordan as his name in the network. 

The network had a fake ID and would smuggle drugs using chocolates. 

They also used courier services to smuggle drugs. Over 110kg weed, 130 vapes, and nine CBD vapes have been recovered from their custody, the DIG said. 
They smuggled drugs in educational institutions and posh areas. 

The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Ali, Aziz, Muhammad Nadeem, Samina Iftikhar, Fatima Zahra and Sana.

