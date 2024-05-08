Trans persons injure two policemen in another assault

Some trans persons, along with club-wielding men, on Wednesday attacked a police raiding team and injured two officials in Jaranwala.

The incident took place few days after three trans persons were arrested for storming and vandalising a police station in Gujrat district’s Kharian city.

Police sources said trans persons, accompanied by some men carrying clubs, tortured policemen in Jaranwala while reacting to a raid on a party.

A team conducted raid on a complaint about dance party and violation of loudspeaker act and the suspects attacked the officials.

Sources said head constable Akmal and constable Atif were injured in the assault. An Elite Force team rescued the officials who were allegedly locked in a room.

Meanwhile, a video showing torture on police goes viral. Police have registered a case against 49 people, nine of them nominated.

In Gujrat’s Kharian district, members of the transgender community had a confrontation with police after two of them were stopped during a stop-and-search.

Following a verbal dispute, Hira and her companion were reportedly taken to the police station where they were subjected to torture before being released.

In retaliation, a group of trans persons attacked the police station, with eyewitnesses describing a scene of disorder as protesters, armed with bricks and stones, vandalised property and dragged furniture onto the streets.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Muzaffar promptly responded by initiating a high-level inquiry overseen by the SP Investigation.