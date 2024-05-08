Unemployment crisis

I am writing to express my deep concern about the alarming levels of unemployment in Pakistan. Despite the nation’s potential for economic growth and development, a significant portion of the population remains jobless, leading to widespread socio-economic challenges.

The current unemployment rate in Pakistan is staggering, and it disproportionately affects young people, with youth unemployment reaching critical levels. This not only hinders the personal and professional development of our youth but also poses a serious threat to the stability and prosperity of our nation.

One of the main contributors to this crisis is the lack of opportunities in key sectors such as manufacturing, agriculture, and services. The failure to diversify the economy within these sectors has resulted in a situation where millions of Pakistanis are struggling to find meaningful employment.

Moreover, the informal sector, which employs a significant proportion of the population, often lacks job security, fair wages, and basic labour rights, further exacerbating the issue of unemployment and perpetuating poverty.

Additionally, there is a need for policy reforms aimed at improving the business environment, attracting foreign investment, and fostering innovation and technological advancement.

As concerned citizens, we cannot afford to ignore the plight of the unemployed in Pakistan. It is imperative that our government, policymakers, and stakeholders from all sectors of society come together to prioritise this issue and implement sustainable solutions that will create opportunities for all Pakistanis.

SHAKEELA MURAD,

Karachi.