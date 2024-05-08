Urban accessibility

I am writing to express my concern about a growing infrastructural issue, particularly evident in urban areas of Pakistan. This issue is contributing to economic and social problems within society. Specifically, the inadequate road infrastructure presents challenges for disabled communities and those who opt for alternative modes of transportation, such as cyclists and pedestrians. The high frequency of vehicle use, combined with the neglect of pedestrians and cyclists during the road design process, exacerbates the inconvenience of roads in Pakistan.

Reflecting on my experiences touring various countries and watching walking vlogs of YouTubers like Junaid Akram, I have become envious of the practical solutions implemented by relevant government authorities and civil engineers. Countries like Sweden, the Netherlands, and Canada are renowned for their innovative road planning, which not only supports their economic success but also contributes to peacekeeping efforts. Key features of their infrastructure include pedestrian-friendly streets, well-designed bike lanes, accessible public transportation, promotion of cycling, and appropriate parking and curb cuts. Cities like Amsterdam and Utrecht stand out for their highly walkable and inclusive environments.

On the contrary, I have encountered numerous instances of navigational challenges caused by fast-paced roads and reckless driving behaviors due to lax enforcement of traffic laws. Pedestrians and cyclists are often marginalised despite constituting a significant portion of the population. Sidewalks are frequently encroached upon by vendors or obstructed by debris due to poor maintenance, forcing pedestrians onto busy roads. This poses significant risks, especially for women, children, and the elderly, leading to increased chances of collisions and conflicts with vehicle owners. Such obstacles delay journeys, restrict mobility, and expose individuals to pollution, particularly during peak traffic hours. The lack of support for alternative modes of transportation discourages people from switching to walking or cycling, perpetuating car dependency and environmental pollution. Additionally, the absence of accessible roads promotes a sedentary lifestyle.

I am writing to highlight these concerns and propose solutions to address them, as they heighten the vulnerability of citizens and contribute to economic and social problems, as well as road fatalities. There is a concerning rise in vehicle mobilisation, which not only harms the environment but also affects public health, leading to feelings of social exclusion and marginalisation among individuals with disabilities, exacerbating social injustices. I urge the relevant authorities to prioritise the construction of accessible roads and infrastructure in Pakistan. This includes investment in the construction and maintenance of sidewalks, bike lanes, tactile pavements, and curb ramps, alongside enforcing accessibility standards and regulations. Additionally, adopting automatic traffic signals at intersections to regulate pedestrian traffic is crucial. Conducting detailed analyses of traffic hazards faced by pedestrians and cyclists in each area will facilitate the creation of roads tailored to their needs. By ensuring that our cities are accessible to all, we can promote inclusivity, safety, and equality for everyone.

SYEDA FILZA FATIMA NAQVI,

Karachi.