Uzbek FM to visit Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov is scheduled to arrive here today (May 8) for a two-day official visit. During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, a Foreign Office statement said. The visit of the Uzbek foreign minister is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries, the FO said.