Uzbek foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit

Uzbek foreign minister arrives in Pakistan on two-day official visit
Web Desk
11:28 AM | May 08, 2024
National

 Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov has arrived in Pakistan on two-day official visit from May 8-9.

On his arrival, the Uzbek foreign minister was accorded a warm welcome. He was received by Director General (Central Asia & ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The two countries are expected to ink memorandums of understanding (MoUs) during the visit.  The visit of the Uzbek foreign minister is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

