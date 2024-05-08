Want to see our athletes exceling at national and int’l level: Iqbal Memon

KARACHI - Mohammad Iqbal Memon, Additional Chief Secretary for Internal Security in Sindh, has emphasized the government’s ambition to elevate local athletes to national and international success. “We are committed to nurturing and promoting sports in Sindh. Our aim is not only to see our athletes excel at the national level but also to make a mark internationally. We are committed to encourage our youth and give them platforms to shine for their families and country at a higher level.”

Memon said this on the occasion of grand wedding ceremony of the daughter of Ghulam Mohammad Khan, President of Karachi Basketball Association (KBBA). The event was not just a family occasion but also a gathering of notable figures from various sectors including government, industry, commerce, sports, and politics.

The ceremony itself was beautifully intertwined with traditional elements and heartfelt prayers led by former IGP of Sindh, Wajid Ali Khan Durrani, Commissioner KarachiSyed Hasan Naqvi, and numerous former commissioners alongside police officials and sports personalities like Olympian Islahuddin Siddiqui and cricket analyst Iqbal Qasim.