Women strangled by brothers in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Infuriated youths have strangulated to death their sister over honour in the area of Sandal Bar police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that Azhar Ali and Amir Hussain residents of Chak No 61-JB were suspicious that their young sister namely Mubasshara had illicit relations with a youth of the same locality.

Over this issue, an altercation was also occurred after which the accused killed her by strangling her throat.

Later, they threw the corpse in the fields and escaped from the scene. The police shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem and started investigation, the spokesperson added.

2,770 underage drivers brought under legal action in city

The traffic police during a crackdown took legal action against 2,770 juvenile drivers during the last four days.

A spokesperson for the traffic police said here on Tuesday that the traffic wardens also took legal action against 100 vehicles over different violations in addition to registering 48 cases.

He said that underage driving was a legal offense and such drivers cause road accidents also.

He said that traffic police had repeatedly requested the parents not to handover keys of the motorbikes and vehicles to their children for their safety.

Dacoit killed, head constable injured in police encounter

One dacoit was killed while a police head constable sustained serious injuries during an encounter in the area of Sadr police station on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson said that three bandits snatched a motorcycle and cash from a citizen near Chak No 237-RB Khuddian Warraichan and escaped from the scene.

Receiving information, Station House Officer (SHO) Sadr police alongwith his team rushed to the spot and intercepted the outlaws and directed for surrender but the accused opened fire on the police party which caused serious bullet injuries to Head Constable Ghulam Dastgir.

The police in retaliation also opened fire and during this encounter, one of the accused was killed, whereas his two accomplices managed to escape from the scene.

The police recovered one motorcycle, two mobile phones, one repeater and other items from the spot.

The head constable was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment, whereas the body which was yet to be identified and dispatched to mortuary for post-mortem.

Further investigation was underway.

Couple killed in road accident

A young couple was killed in a road traffic accident near Jhal underpass in the area of Rail Bazaar police station on Tuesday. A Rescue 1122 spokesperson said here that a speedy motorcycle struck into a mini-truck in its rear at Jhal Underpass on West Canal Road. As a result, Muhammad Yasir (39) and his wife (35) died on the spot. Rescue 1122 handed over the bodies to police while further investigation was underway, he added.