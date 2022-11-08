Share:

RAWALPINDI -The police arrested a man involved in abduction of 1-year-old child in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan police station here on Monday, informed police spokesman. Gujar Khan Police held Kidnapper Aslam Masih and handed over the rescued child to his parents. The father of the child told police that Aslam Masih came to his family home and abducted the child in their absence. The police high-ups appreciated the performance of police team and said the arrested accused would be challaned with solid evidence .The accused is being further investigated.