SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested 13 alleged criminals and recovered liquor and illegal weapons from them. During the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers and illegal weapon holders, different police teams conducted raids and arrested nine accused and recovered 660-litre of liquor and a pistol of 30-bore from them. Police teams also arrested four proclaimed offenders -- Sarfraz, Mumtaz, Ibrahim and Luqman, who were wanted by police in various cases. Cases have been registered against the accused.