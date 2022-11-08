Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Min­ister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Monday that 4,600 doctors would be inducted in the health department against vacant posts. She said this while presiding over a meeting at Spe­cialized Healthcare and Medical Education department here. She said the department had started a process of sending requisition to Punjab Public Ser­vice Commission for induction of doctors. She said all out efforts were being made to overcome the short­age of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff in Punjab teaching hospitals. She directed the department to fol­low the induction pro­cess on daily basis. She said appointment of Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi as Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education was a good omen as he was very hard working officer.