MUZAFFARGARH - A five-day emergency course aimed at providing basic training to medics to deal with emergency cases was conducted at Tayyip Erdogan Hospital here on Monday. Dr Magon Riber Zek of USA was the master trainer, while Dr Saima Ali, Dr Adil and Dr Nayab of Indus Hospital, Karachi were part of his team. Besides medics of the hospital, doctors from DG Khan, Kot Addu and other cities participated in the first session of the training. In the concluding ceremony, Dr Irfan Javed thanked to the administration of the hospital for arranging the course to enhance the capacities of the medics dealing with emergency cases. Head of Operation of Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Waqar Ahmad lauded the efforts of the administration and said the training session was a great initiative to improve the services of the Indus Hospital. Faculty Chair Dr Sheraz Bhutta also addressed the participants of the training.