Peshawar - The District Administration Peshawar and Capital Metropolitan Government in a joint anti-encroachment operation on Monday retrieved about five kanal of state land worth more than Rs 300 million from the land-grabbing mafia in Shinwari Town on Ring Road. A heavy contingent of police personnel was deployed to prevent any kind of untoward situations. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar Shafiullah Khan directed the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) for paying consecutive visits to the government land and initiate stern legal action against the re-erecting of encroachments on the state property.