Share:

My late father Nazir Ahmed Malik was a worker of the Pakistan Movement. He joined the All-India Muslim League (AIML) in 1935 and did not join any other political party till his demise. In recognition of his struggle, he was awarded the prestigious Tehreek-e-Pakistan Gold Medal in the year 1990. AIML ceased to exist after the partition on August 14, 1947. Muhammad Ali Jinnah the father of the nation tried to give direction to the new party but his efforts were resisted. He severed all his links with the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) that emerged under the leadership of Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman.

There was an attempt to corner independent-minded stalwarts which resulted in a mass exodus from the founding party. Heavyweights like Hussain Shaheed Suharwardy, and Mian Iftikhar-ud-din left the party. Taking advantage of the divided house the empire decided to strike back. The slide started after the assassination of the first Prime Minister (PM) Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan in 1951. In October 1958 when Ayub Khan decided to send the founding fathers home through his draconian Elected Bodies Disqualification Ordinance (EBDO) there was no one left to take on the onslaught. Khan Qayyum Khan, the most popular PML leader of his time, decided to retire from politics and went back to his legal practice in Peshawar. I went with my father to see him after his release from the Lahore Fort. He was badly shaken and in no mood to offer resistance. My old man reminded him of all his previous struggles and jail terms in hopes of raising his morale to fight back. I remember his words, “There is a world of difference between Gora and Desi Jails Malik Sahib.” PML was tamed by the first usurper. He even succeeded in launching the first ‘Kings Party’ under the banner of the Pakistan Muslim League (Convention). Suharwardy challenged his disqualification. He defended himself in the military tribunal presided over by a Lt. Col. Before opening his arguments he recorded his strong reservations saying, “A country where a Lt. Col. presides over the trial of an Ex-PM cannot remain intact.” He was exonerated of all the charges but had to leave the country. He died mysteriously while in self-exile in Beirut. His words came true when Jinnah’s Pakistan was dismembered in December 1971, merely 13 years later.

PML has a poor track record of resistance. When the government of Muhammad Khan Junejo was dismissed by the third usurper he did not challenge his dismissal in time instead he went back to his village to lick his wounds. Nawaz Sharif did challenge the dissolution of his first government under a civilian President but signed an agreement to leave the country when his regime was overthrown by the fourth dictator in uniform. His daughter and political heir have openly said that her father has no desire to return to his prison cell. As long as IK remains in the political arena he will prefer to stay away from following in the footsteps of the earlier PML leaders. Breaking the traditions of compromise, Bhutto refused to leave the country. He courageously fought his case till the end. Benazir went to prison and so did her husband Asif Ali Zardari. It was Majid Nizami who conferred the title of ‘Murd-e-Hur’ on Zardari for his resistance.

Currently, IK is leading the charge against the joint forces of the status quo. He has shown his resolve to fight on till the finish line, there is no looking back for the Kaptaan. For an effective fightback, an ideological basis is required which has been missing in PML. My old man never agreed with the politics of Wali Khan but always appreciated their steadfastness to their progressive ideology. According to Mirza Ghalib, “Wafadari Asal Eman Ha” (Steadfastness comes from loyalty to a cause). Under Jinnah, AIML fought for a cause, PML the successor party has been devoid of direction or ideology as such its leadership lacks resistance to fight back when the crunch time comes. In the decade of the fifties, Qayyum Khan went home, in 1988 Junejo did not fight back, Mian Sahib did it twice. In 1999 he went to Jeddah while in 2019 he flew to London where he will continue to reside till he gets an all-clear sign to return which is not expected till IK is in the arena. PML-N will have to contest the coming elections without him. The results are written on the wall.