An accountability court (AC) on Tuesday issued a written order on former chief minister (CM) Usman Buzdar’s interim pre-arrest bail in an inquiry launched by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against him.

According to details, AC issued a written order on PTI stalwart’s interim pre-arrest bail in an inquiry launched by NAB on charges of misuse of authority and corruption in award of a liquor license to a hotel in Lahore.

The written order stated that the petitioner had apprehension of getting arrested in the inquiry against him and the Punjab Excise & Taxation Department officials.

Hereby, the court granted interim pre-arrest bail to Usman Buzdar till November 22 after the submission of surety bonds of Rs 500,000.

Moreover, the accountability court sought a response from the NAB on the next hearing.

According to National Accountability Bureau (NAB), former Punjab chief Usman Buzdar is accused of receiving Rs50 million in bribe to get a liquor license issued to a hotel in violation of the law.

Buzdar had been appearing before the NAB for probe in the case and was served a questionnaire by the graft-buster body, earlier.