MULTAN - Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Dr Faisal Zahoor visited Mango Research Station to inspect mango rootstock varieties, high density plant geometry, trench technology, field research trials and directed officers to deliver the modern technology and innovation to farmers for quality as well as bumper production of mangoes. Mango production is the hallmark of the country. The secretary said that prosperity of the farmers was possible after focusing on the new technology. Dr Faisal Zahoor observed that all resources were being utilized to promote mango production. He directed officers to conduct research as per requirement keeping in the impact of climate changes in focus. Farmers should be invited to seminars and experiences of modern research should be shared with them. The farmers should be imparted knowledge to control fruit fly and post harvest damages. Eco-friendly management should be done to control harmful insects. Drone technology should also be promoted for spray orchards. The demand of Pakistani mangoes was on rise across the globe due to its exotic taste and aroma. Mango Research Scientist Abdul Ghaffar Garewal informed the secretary that mangoes were planted at 43 acres including two acres for high density plantation. The department also provided 20,000 disease free plants to the farmers by mango research institution.