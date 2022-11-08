Share:

LAHORE - After a gap of four days, the Punjab police on Monday registered a case (First Information Report) of the gun attack on former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan in Wazirabad city. The case was filed hours after the Supreme Court of Pakistan directed the Punjab Inspector General of Police Faisal Shahkar to register an FIR against the attack on PTI chief Imran in accordance with the law and a submit report within 24 hours During a hearing on the contempt of court case against Khan yesterday, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial, had warned that the top court would take suo motu notice if the FIR was not registered. The CJP, addressing the Punjab advocate-general, said that under the criminal justice system, the police can file an FIR on their own and that 90 hours have passed [since the attack] and an FIR has not been filed. At this, the Punjab IG said that the Punjab government had prohibited registration of the FIR. The CJP ordered the Punjab IG to register an FIR of the attack within 24 hours and said that if the case is not registered, the court would take suo motu notice. Zubair Niazi, a relative of PTI chief Imran Khan and general-secretary of PTI Lahore chapter had lodged a complaint before the concerned station house officer (SHO) to register the FIR. Earlier, the Punjab IGP had refused to lodge an FIR as the PTI chief wanted to have it registered against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, and a senior official of the Pakistan Army.