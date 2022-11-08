Share:

ISLAMABAD -Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has set November 8 (today) as the last day of its 2nd Phase admissions for the semester autumn, 2022.

The programmes offered in the second phase include Associate Degree (BA, B.Com), ADE, B Ed, BS (ODL), Post Graduate Diploma Programmes and Certificate Courses. According to the Director Admissions, Syed Zia Husnain Naqvi, last date for new admissions was November 8, whereas continue students could register themselves till November 15. It is pertinent to mention here that initially the last date of admissions was 6th October, which was extended to 18th October without late fee charges to facilitate the students who could not deposit the admission fee due to rains and floods in the country. The date of admissions was once again extended till November 8 with late fee charges. Moreover, AIOU is commencing final examinations of different postgraduate programs including MA/M Sc, M Com, MBA/MPA (Commonwealth of Learning), MLIS and M Ed from November 9. The students’ roll number slips have been uploaded to students’ CMS accounts and the date sheet is available on the university website (www.aiou.edu.pk) for the programmes.