MIRPURKHAS - National Orphan Care Programme Director General (DG) Brigadier (retd) Abdul Jabbar Butt on Monday said Alkhidmat Foundation (AKF) played an exemplary role for helping destitute people in every crucial time, including natural calamities and epidemics.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony held at a local community hall for distributing ration among 500 flood-hit families.

The DG said efforts being made by the volunteers of AKF were highly satisfactory as helping needy and poor people was a big source of seeking blessing of Allah.

He lauded the process of providing facilities to flood-hit people in amicable way. Deputy Secretary Jamaat Islami (JI) Sindh Muhammad Afzal Arain, President AKF Mirpurkhas Nadir Khan, Local Emir Rafique Chohan, Lala Noor Muhammad and Zafar Iqbal Mujahid also spoke on the occasion.