ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that a committee may be constituted to brainstorm different ideas, benchmark local and international best practices to come up with a comprehensive plan to provide mental health counselling and services to the people who are facing mental health issues or disorders. The committee will be formed by the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on mental health, with the members from public and private stakeholders. Chairing a meeting on mental health at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday, he said the country had limited resources to cope with the burden of mental health as an estimated 80 percent of people with mental health needs remain untreated. He said that there was a need to increase the pool of psychiatrists, psychologists and counsellors on a top priority basis to ensure the reach of mental health services to the target population, especially to the unprivileged persons in underserved areas of the country. He stated that ensuring good mental health and resolving the mental health issues of the people of Pakistan at the early stages would help increase the productivity of our nation. The meeting was attended by members of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), World Health Organisation (WHO), Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), Taskeen Health Initiative, officials of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, and other organizations working on the issue of mental health and well-being. President phones f