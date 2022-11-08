Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government has initiated a plan to recruit 280 female personnel in the police force of the province in a bid to improve the efficiency of the department and to eliminate violence against women. This was said by Acting Inspector of Po­lice Balochistan Salman Chaudhary while address­ing a press conference here on Monday, adding that women would be appointed to the rank of a sub-inspector, assistant sub-inspector and con­stable to provide help to violence-hit women at all levels. In that regard, a police station would be established in Turbat which would help in ad­dressing and resolving crimes committed against women, he apprised. The Balochistan government had already inaugurated the province’s first wom­en’s police station in Quetta aimed to resolve their complaints, the AIG said. “Around 150 complaints of various natures have been registered through ‘Women Safety App’ which was resolved without any hurdle and delay,” he shared. He also said that lady police officers would be trained to deal with the applicants in an effective manner and strictly tackle harassment incidents in the province. Cred­iting the Balochistan government, the AIG said the approved posts would enhance the women’s in­duction ratio in the police, which was in the past very meager. “Separate headquarters for minori­ties and women have been established in the prov­ince to ensure a safe environment where they can easily work in,” he said.