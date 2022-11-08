Share:

ISLAMABAD - The committee constituted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to initiate legal action against former PM Imran Khan for accusing Prime Minister, Interior Minister and a senior security official continues its consultations, however, could not make any conclusion and would meet this week again. Credible sources told The nation yesterday that the committee which was announced by PM Shehbaz Sharif in Lahore this weekend, discussed various legal aspects of the statement made by Imran Khan in the aftermath of his assassination attempt. The committee included the Attorney General of Pakistan, Federal Law Minister and legal experts who would also meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after his return from Sharm El Sheikh and would give him briefing on the matter. The sources said the matter would also be taken up in the federal cabinet meeting expected to take place later this week. The government was requested by Pakistan Army to take legal action against Imran Khan, after strongly refuting his (IK) allegations regarding his assassination attempt. The sources said after completing the legal work, the federal government would approach the Supreme Court of Pakistan by filing a reference expected to be done this month.