Share:

If it was not abundantly clear already, recent events in the political sphere indicate the constant attempts by political leaders to influence bureaucratic postings and procedures at whim. The case of the IG Punjab’s resignation on Saturday and his reported comments to the Punjab CM after his decision to leave his post is quite revealing in this regard.

There is no denying the fact that provincial and central bureaucratic officials are often used beyond their mandated role to fulfil the requests put forth by political leaders. Working with the government of the time almost makes staying away from bureaucratic interference impossible since postings are handled by the administration of the time.

The IG’s resignation is a reminder that recent political events have led to the meddling in bureaucratic affairs problematically reaching new heights. But this is by no means a new problem. All political parties have at one point or another highlighted this as a problem. PTI even has the de-politicisation of the provincial police force in its manifesto. Yet sadly, its actions in Punjab have only made things much worse.

There is a need for political parties to engage in some introspection. All administrations complain of the problems the bureaucratic structure is littered with—there are delays in responsibilities being carried out, flouting of rules, and reported corruption. Instead of addressing these problems, governments have come and used the bureaucracy for their own ends, and this has led to institutional stagnancy.

There is a need for a change in approach. Political parties must come together to resolve this issue. Although, in the current political temperature, this looks to be both a low priority and wishful thinking, with the acrimony between factions on full display. However, some change is needed in the institutional structure to improve performance and take out the element of favouritism/nepotism from administrative practices. This is the only way to remove problems of governance and administration at the bureaucratic level.