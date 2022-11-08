Share:

ISLAMABAD-The federal and provincial governments on Monday extended their consensus to proceed ahead in the spirit of greater national interest for harmonisation of GST under the umbrella of National Tax Council (NTC), which would pave way for getting loan from World Bank.

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of National Tax Council at Finance Division. The meeting reviewed the progress on the decisions of the last meetings of the NTC on harmonization of GST across the country. The finance minister shared that in order to have ease of doing business, harmonization of GST is important. Further, GST harmonization will be a major step towards completion of policy actions under World Bank’s RISE programe.

The participants shared their opinions on the harmonization of GST. “Chairman FBR and provincial stakeholders extended their consensus to proceed ahead in the spirit of greater national interest for harmonization of GST under the umbrella of National Tax Council (NTC),” read a statement issued by the finance ministry after the meeting.

In conclusion, Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar appreciated the stakeholders for building consensus and settlement of the decision regarding harmonization of GST for ease of doing business. It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan is seeking the approval of $450 million second Resilient Institutions for Sustainable Economy (RISE-II) budget support loan by January next year. It will also unlock a $450 million loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The conditions for RISE-II loan pertain to the country’s fiscal and macroeconomic framework, involving the provinces too.

Finance Minister Punjab Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Secretary Finance, chairman FBR, provincial finance secretaries and other senior officers of Finance Division attended the meeting.