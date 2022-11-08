Share:

The federal government on Tuesday refused to withdraw the services of Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Faisal Shahkar.

The centre also directed t to continue working as Punjab’s IGP.

In this regard, the establishment division said that no matter related to the withdrawal of services of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar is under consideration, adding that Faisal Shahkar had written to the federal government to withdraw his services as he does not want to work in Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention that on November 6, Faisal Shahkar decided to step down and wrote a letter to the federal government about his non-continuation of service.

Faisal Shahkar stated in a letter that it was not possible for him to continue on his current assignments due to "personal reasons".

"It is, therefore, requested that my services be kindly withdrawn with immediate effect from the government of Punjab and placed at the disposal of the federal government," his letter stated.

Sources privy to the development claimed that there were differences between the Punjab government and the IG over the registration of the FIR for the Wazirabad incident.

Earlier, vice chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi, had demanded the resignation of IG Punjab if he was unable to register an FIR of the incident.