BEIJING - Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Monday that China had done its utmost to help Pakistan stabilise its financial situation and would continue to do so in the future. “China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners. We have been supporting each other for common development and in joint efforts to overcome difficulties,” he said during his regular briefing in response to a question about the debt assistance provided by China and other financial assistance.
November 08, 2022
