Rawalpindi-A meeting for preparation of Regional Development Plans (RDP) for district Rawalpindi and Peri-Urban structure plans for tehsil headquarters of district held here at Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA), informed a spokesman.

The meeting was chaired by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Saqib Manan, he added. A detailed presentation was given about regional development plans by the representative of Consultant Company. He informed that consultant has worked extensively for preparation of regional development plans of four tehsils of Rawalpindi which include Gujar Khan, Taxila, Kallar Syedan and Kahuta, and shared data with concerned local government departments for verification and their inputs.

The commissioner appreciated work of the consultants and directed the RDA Director General Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa that RDA should work more on master plan.

The commissioner also directed that a letter be sent to secretary HUD&PHE and secretary Local Government and Community Development Department Punjab for clarification on legal issues so that district plan should have ownership of all stakeholders including RDA and Local Government Department working at district level.

The deputy commissioner Rawalpindi, deputy commissioner Attock, deputy commissioner Chakwal, district officer Planning Gujar Khan, district officer Planning Chakwal and others participated in the meeting.